Sheriff 'Confident' Two Men Arrested Were Responsible for Sumter County Murder

Jarvis Omar Rush (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Two arrests were made in connection to the killing of of a man last month, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 17-year-old Gerquell Harris and 26-year-old Mario Antwan were responsible for the death of Jarvis Omar Rush, whose body was discovered with several gun shot wounds in a grassy lot on East Newberry Street on January 13 at about 10 a.m.

“We are certainly glad that we have arrested the men responsible for the senseless killing of Jarvis Rush,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “This was a terrible crime and there is no reason for it to have happened.”

Harris was arrested late Thursday night and charged with conspiracy, accessory to attempted armed robbery and obstruction to justice. Lloyd was arrested Friday morning and charged with conspiracy, attempted armed robbery and murder.

“We are confident that these are the two men responsible,” Dennis said.

The sheriff also praised the community in their efforts to locate the suspects.

“We flooded his neighborhood with reward posters,” he said. “Not one business in the area said no when asked if we could leave a poster at their business. Calls began coming in almost immediately and we chased down each lead until we developed these two men as suspects."

Both are being held at Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center and will have first appearance hearings Friday. Bond will be set by a circuit court judge at a later date.

