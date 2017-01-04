Police lights.

Sumter, SC (WLTX) A shooting in Sumter has left one man dead.

According to Ken Bell with the Sumer Sheriff's department around 9:30 PM in the 4,000 block of Briar Branch road two men were in an argument, when one shot the other, killing him. According to Bell the person who did the shooting left the scene and deputies are conducting an active search for the suspect.

