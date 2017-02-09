Sheriff: Georgia Man Charged With Robbing Lexington Bank

Callus Lefont Latimore, 42 accused of robbing the First Reliance bank in West Columbia

LEXINGTON, S.C. – A Georgia man has been charged with robbing a bank this morning on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Callus Lefont Latimore, 42, demanded money from a teller at the First Reliance branch across from Lexington Medical Center, according to detectives.

Investigators said he ran away from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and got into a car a short distance away.

“Deputies apprehended the suspect quickly thanks to help from the hospital’s Department of Public Safety,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “LMC officers provided us with valuable information about the suspect’s appearance and the car he was driving.”

Deputies arrested Latimore after a traffic stop near the Calhoun County line approximately 40 minutes after the robbery, according to Koon.

Latimore is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing

(© 2017 WLTX)