Sheriff Orders Night Club to Close Following Shooting Death of Two Men

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Black Pearl night club is "officially closed" following the shooting death of two men on December 20, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Lott made the announcement at a press conference Friday afternoon, saying "It's no secret I've been quite frustrated recently over the inability of the Sheriff's Department and the County to effectively address problem strip clubs and sexually-oriented businesses in the county."

Lott says a stop work order has been issued based on a county ordinance that prohibits sexually-oriented businesses (SOV) from operating within 1,000 feet of a home, church or school.

Lott says the club has been operating from day one in violation of their business license and a county ordinance.

Lott released a video from inside the club that shows strippers, lap dancing and the exchange of money, which he says proves the club is operating as a sexually-oriented business.

“If they reopen, then we will be able to arrest those who open the club,” says Lott.

Torance L. Peoples, 26, and Trevonne J. Judge, 23, died of gunshot wounds to their upper body at the Black Pearl nightclub last week.

