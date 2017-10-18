Sheriff: Third Suspect in Fatal Orangeburg Shooting Arrested

Tyshon Johnson (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a September shooting in Orangeburg county that left one dead.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, “As this investigation progressed, we determined there was a third individual present that night who was involved in this fatal confrontation,” the sheriff said. “All of these individuals have shown they do not value life.”

Tyshon Johnson is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of armed robbery.

The 24- year- old Bowman man is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday where he will be formally charged.

Johnson was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Tuesday at an Orangeburg business by OCSO investigators and agents with the US Marshal Service.

Alphonso Fields, 27, and Laron Thomas, 25, both of Orangeburg, have each been previously charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of armed robbery.

The investigation began when a 24-year-old man died after shots were fired during a robbery at an Old Number Six Highway residence near Santee, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Two others at the residence were wounded in the shooting.

Witnesses said that just after 10 p.m., they saw two men approach a neighboring home after a vehicle pulled onto that property.

Moments later, gunfire was heard coming from the direction of the nearby home. Two men seen earlier were seen again running from the home. One appeared to be holding his side.

When deputies arrived, they found three men on the ground, one deceased. The two wounded victims were taken to undisclosed hospitals.

According to the warrants, a .357 handgun and an AR-15 rifle were taken from the victims.

