COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Richland County sheriff Leon Lott will discuss the recent attack of a comedian at a club in Columbia during a noon press conference Wednesday. News 19 will stream the announcement LIVE IN THE VIDEO ABOVE at Noon.

Comedian Steve Brown was attacked on Sunday night during his performance at the Comedy House in Columbia.

A video caught on cell phone shows Brown and the suspect on stage in fighting position before the suspect grabs the mic stand and swings it at Brown. The suspect also threw a stool at Brown, after which bystanders jumped on stage and attempted to break it up.

Brown told News 19 he later went to the ER to have his injuries checked. A video he posted on social media showed a large gash on his arm. There were two additional victims with injuries reported.

Brown says he did not believe there was adequate security to protect him on stage.

So far, there have been no announced arrests in the case.

