Sumter Sheriff's Deputies are searching for Barbara Nave.

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter County Sheriff's Department needs your help in their search for an 80-year-old woman, who went missing last week.

Her name is Barbara Nave and was last seen near her family home near highway 521 south.

"At this point we do not suspect foul play, but we are keeping all of our options open,” says Chief Deputy Hampton Gardener, with Sumter County.

Sumter Sheriff's deputies, SLED, DNR agents and the K-9 unit are searching Nave. She was last seen by a neighbor at her home on Thursday.



"We found this out last night that some of her friends had not seen her or responded to emails for the last four days,” says Paul Nave, Barbara’s son.

He says his mother is hearing impaired and uses cochlear implants, but mainly communicates through email.

Her family last saw her when she drove down to savannah for a Super Bowl party and communicated that she had made it back home in Sumter.



"She teaches foreign students at continental tire company, teaching them English and then she's also been studying quite a bit for her dissertation at Capella University,” says Nave. “So she's very aware."

Chief Deputy Gardener said in a press conference that they do not suspect foul play because her home did not seem to be disturbed. Her son even checked her belongings.



"One of the first things I did was check her purse, it still had cards and credit cards in her wallet."

Her car is also still in the driveway. Deputies and agents spend the day searching nave's 20-acre property, that is heavily wooded. They ask people in the area to keep their eyes open as well.



"We feel as if she's out there somewhere, crying for help,” says Chief Deputy Gardener. “If someone will just give us a call, we will check it out."

The search is expected to continue first thing in the morning.



Again, anyone who has information can call the Sumter County Sheriff's Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

