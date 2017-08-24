Disgruntled Employee Shoots 1, Holding Hostages in Downtown Charleston

(Photo: Alistair Nicol @anicol)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Charleston police say a disgruntled restaurant employee shot one of his co-workers and is holding people hostage inside a restaurant in the heart of the city's tourist district.

The scene is in the 400 block of King Street at a restaurant called "Virginia's.

Police say around 12:17 p.m., the suspect shot an employee, and that victim was taken to the hospital. The shooter is still in the building, along with an unknown number of hostages.

Hostage negotiators are at the scene and a SWAT unit is there.

"This is not a an act of terrorism, this was not a hate crime," said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg "This was a disgruntled employee.

Charleston Police tweeted that an area between Calhoun and Morris Streets is blocked to drivers and pedestrian traffic.

People are being asked to avoid that area. SWAT Team officers are responding to the scene, and a police helicopter is circling above.

The area is full of shops and restaurants in the city's tourist district.



Tom and Patsy Plant told The Post and Courier of Charleston they were eating at Virginia's restaurant and saw a man come out of the kitchen with a gun in his hand and said "there's a new boss in town."

Some tweets showed shattered glass at the restaurant

Local media outlets reported people running from that area.

This is a breaking news update. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

