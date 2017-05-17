Shooting In Sumter Sends One to the Hosptial

The scene of a shooting in Sumter on May 17, 2017. (Photo: Wes Howard)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A shooting in Sumter has sent one person to the hospital.

According to Sumter Police Tonyia McGirt, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Quality Inn on Broad Street. When police arrived they found one person shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

There is no word yet on that person's condition.

Officers continue to investigate but believe the incident is an isolated one.

If you have any information about this shooting you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV