Person of Interest Identified in Shooting at SC Plant

Laurens County, SC (WSPA/AP)- Officers say one person has been shot and wounded at an automotive parts plant in South Carolina.

Officers were called to a shooting at the Yanfeng Automotive plant in Fountain Inn shortly before 6 a.m. Friday.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds told local news outlets that one person was hurt but the injuries weren't life-threatening. Reynolds said officers are searching for a suspect.

Officers identified a person of interest in the case: Davis Jerome Butler. He's believed to be driving a blue or gray Ford Fusion.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds says Butler is well known to law enforcement.

"This guy is a criminal, we do consider him to be possibly armed and dangerous," Butler said.

The plant supplies BMW with interior components for multiple models built by the automaker. Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is based in Shanghai with more than 100 manufacturing and technical centers in 17 countries.

About 100 employees were evacuated from the plant, which is just off Interstate 385 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Greenville.

No other details were immediately available. A spokesman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Department did not immediately return phone messages Friday morning.



