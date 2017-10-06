Shoplifter Takes $1,900 in Goods from SC Walmart

(Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies say they're trying to find the people who shoplifted more than $1,900 from the town's Walmart store.

Investigators said that on September 24 the store’s loss and prevention discovered wi-fi routers and related equipment missing while conducting an inventory. Officers say a review of security footage revealed a suspect placing the missing items into a shopping cart before pushing the cart out of the store.

Deputies have released a surveillance picture of three persons of interest in the case who may have knowledge of the incident.

If anyone recognizes the individuals shown or the vehicle believed to have been driven by the persons of interest, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

