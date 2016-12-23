Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbiana Mall was packed as shoppers searched high and low for the right gift for that special someone.

"Just a little Christmas shopping at the last minute," Jimmy Mercer said.

"I left work a little early to get a present for my sister," said Nygera Johnson.

And with sales upwards to 50 percent off, the stores were flooded.

"It's been crazy. It's been busy," Eden Aaron said.

Sarah Peak works at SC Place. She said most people are shopping for family members.

"A lot of people don't know what to get their family members and in here we kind of have everything, so it's good to just come in here and browse," Peak said.

Meanwhile Brad Crockrell headed straight for the gift cards.

"Because I don't know what other people's tastes are. It's just easier," he said.

And Aaron made sure not to spill the beans on what's she's getting her husband.

"I'm going to keep it a secret. It's a very good present though," said Aaron.

No matter what they end up giving, most of the people we talked to agreed that they can't wait to see the smile on their loved one's faces when they open their presents.

"It makes you feel good inside. It's the spirit of Christmas," Crockrell said.

