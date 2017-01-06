Shoppers Rush Aisles Ahead of Winter Weather

Winnsboro, SC (WLTX) - The parking lot was crowded with shoppers, making sure they had everything they needed for Saturday's chance of snow.

"I'm panicking a little bit. I'm like I've got to go to the store, hurry up before they close and get some bread, some milk, some canned goods," Julia Davis said.

Davis was just one of the many shoppers who hit the aisles for some last minute essentials at the KJ's Supermarket in Winnsboro.

"I'm here trying to get non perishable items before the storm, trying to get some candles just in case we be out of power," she said.

"All of our customers are really, really stocking up today and we're ready for them. We've got plenty of milk, plenty of bread and plenty of eggs," Korey Gaines said.

Gaines is the KJ's store manager. He said they've preparing all week for the rush.

"We started making our plans on Monday actually to make sure we were getting with our vendor partners to make sure we had adequate amounts of supplies for customers," he said.

But not everyone is in panic mode. Mark Sanders with his daughter Elizabeth said they aren't too phased.

"I don't expect a lot, so just normal everyday items," Sanders said. "I hope it's not a lot of snow. I want to be able to get out on the roads tomorrow and do what we need to do. We we're looking forward to a good weekend, but she's looking forward of going out there and playing in the snow."

