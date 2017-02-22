Shots Fired Between Officers, Suspect in Lexington County

(Photo: LCSD)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say shots were fired between a suspect and an officers Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said it happened while deputies were attempting to serve a warrant at a location on Boiling Springs Road. Deputies say the U.S. Marshals were helping their agency serve the warrant at the time.

The suspect is in custody. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Deputies are expected to release more information shortly.

