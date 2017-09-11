Shots Fired at the 44 Truck Stop in Lexington County

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are investigating after shots were fired at the 44 Truck Stop in Gilbert.

The incident happened early Monday evening.

From what deputies have gathered, no one was hit by gunfire.

Officers say they don't believe this is in any way connected to the early officer-involved incident on Devils Backbone Road in Batesburg-Leesville, where an officer fired at a suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

