Two Suspects Arrested, Shots Fired in Lexington Home Invasion, Police Say

Amanda Hurley, wltx 10:42 AM. EST December 30, 2017

Lexingon, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a home invasion Saturday morning.

Deputies were responding to the incident on the 300 block of Mapleview Drive at 6:40 a.m. when shots were reportedly fired inside the residence.

After a commotion was heard upstairs during a security sweep of the home, an armed suspect confronted deputies, according to a tweet by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

A deputy reportedly fired multiple shots. No injuries have been reported.

Deputies believe the incident was not a random act.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by SLED, per standard procedure.

 

