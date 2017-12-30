Two Suspects Arrested, Shots Fired in Lexington Home Invasion, Police Say

Lexingon, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a home invasion Saturday morning.
Deputies were responding to the incident on the 300 block of Mapleview Drive at 6:40 a.m. when shots were reportedly fired inside the residence.
After a commotion was heard upstairs during a security sweep of the home, an armed suspect confronted deputies, according to a tweet by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
A deputy reportedly fired multiple shots. No injuries have been reported.
Deputies believe the incident was not a random act.
The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by SLED, per standard procedure.
