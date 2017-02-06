One Person Shot in West Columbia Parking Lot

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - West Columbia police say one person was shot in a parking lot in West Columbia Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. 2800 block of Augusta Road, which is near the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
The injured person was transported to the hospital.
Deputies say they believe they have a suspect, but that person is not in custody. The investigation continues.
