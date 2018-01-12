Who are the best tippers in the United States? A new report states Republican men are better than others. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- To tip, or not to tip? That is the question-

According to the 2018 National Dining Trends Survey by Zagat, 43% of people want to eliminate tipping in favor of higher menu prices.

Not everyone agrees. The same survey shows 33% of people hate the idea. Diners in New Orleans are opposed to it the most (42%), followed by those in Miami and Charleston (40%).

Zagat says Americans tip about 18.1% on average. Philadelphians are the highest tippers with an average of 20.3%.

For the survey, Zagat asked nearly 13,000 avid diners across the nation about spending habits, social media influence on food choices, and dining do’s and don’ts.

