Showers and Storms Return To The Midlands Today

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) There is the likelihood we will see showers and thunderstorms today in The Midlands. The effects of now Tropical Depression Harvey as of this morning over Central Louisiana will draw warm and moist air into The Southeast, giving us a chance for showers and potentially strong thunderstorms throughout the day. Rainfall amounts will be between 0.50 to 0.75 inches today. Showers may continue into late this evening and into the overnight hours.

We'll have continued updates here online, and on WLTX. You can also find us on Twitter @WLTX and on by liking our Facebook page.

You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps:

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

© 2017 WLTX-TV