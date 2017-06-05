Showers And Thunderstorms Likely In The Midlands Today

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) There's a good chance that many of us in The Midlands could see showers and a few thunderstorms today.

A deep, upper level low positioned over The Southern Plains will be drawing in very warm, moist tropical air from The Gulf, transporting it into The Deep South and Southeastern States today. The moisture transport will be sufficient enough to over saturate the lower and mid levels of the atmosphere to rain over The Southeast, including all of South Carolina.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather for the potential of storms that could become severe with gusty winds and very small hail. However, the marginal risk isn't as prevalent to the potential of very heavy rainfall expected later today and into this evening. Repeated showers or storms over parts of The Midlands could lead to localized flooding, which will be the primary threat to today's severe weather potential.

Similar weather set up is expected tomorrow as the upper level low will slowing be moving east over the next few days. Rainfall if forecasted to end some time early to late Wednesday morning.

