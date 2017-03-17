Showers Early, Then a Nice Weekend

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The freezes of the past week are now over and it will be a nicer weekend. It will be cloudy Saturday morning with showers moving through the area, but any rain will be brief. Clouds will be decreasing late in the afternoon with warm, windy conditions. A cold front will pass through the Midlands late afternoon and early evening clearing skies and bringing cooler temperatures.

It will be sunny on Sunday as the cool, dry air mass settles over the region. Chilly temperatures are expected for Monday morning as readings in the mid to upper 30s are expected. There may be some frost in low-lying protected areas, but most of the Midlands will not see any frost. Temperatures will start to warm up with highs in the low 70s as there will be plenty of sun.

Very warm weather is expected Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the north. There will be a chance for showers from late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Cooler air is expected behind the front as high pressure builds in from the north. There is some uncertainty in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. The computer models suggest that a wedge of cool air will form over the Carolinas. If this occurs, we are more likely to see cloudiness and cooler temperatures.

