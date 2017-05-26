Signs Go Up to Honor USC Women's Basketball Team

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body of Slain Deputy Returns To Midlands
-
Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist'
-
Authorities Looking To Catch Dog in Trap
-
Deputy Saves Baby From Choking
-
Memorial Day Sales Have Started
-
Deputy Found Fame in Early Days of Hip Hop
-
Brawl between staffers breaks out inside DeKalb County classroom
-
Restaurant Report Card: Poke Brothers To Go
-
Second Suspect Identified In Rosewood Burglaries
-
Frank Martin - "I Like Playing Hard Teams"
More Stories
-
South Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering 7 PeopleMay 26, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
-
17-year-old South Carolina Girl is MissingMay 26, 2017, 10:43 a.m.
-
Man Tried to Bite Flight Attendent, Jumped Off Plane…May 26, 2017, 11:33 a.m.