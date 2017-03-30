USC's Thornwell a Little Sick, Has to Miss Practice

Sindarius Thornwell (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Phoenix, AZ (WLTX) - South Carolina Head Coach Frank Martin says he withheld guard Sindarius Thornwell from practice Thursday because the player is a little under the weather.

Martin said Thornwell had a slight fever when the team landed. By Thursday morning, Thornwell was feeling a little better.

"I told our trainer feed him fluids, do what our doctors do, and let him rest, rather than stress him right now," Martin said.

Martin himself may have something similar.

"I've got a bug myself," he admitted. "Luckily I don't have to play."

Thornwell, who's the SEC Player of the Year, is the team's leading score, and was voted the most outstanding player of the NCAA East Regional.

Martin says Thornwell's intelligence will allow him to skip a practice without missing a beat.

"He understands basketball at a high high level," Thornwell. "He does not need to be on the practice court to understand what we're doing."

USC takes on Gonzaga in the National Semifinal game on Saturday at 6 p.m. You can watch the game on WLTX.

