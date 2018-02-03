Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves Five Dead, Several Injured in Darlington County

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Darlington County, SC (WLTX) - Five people, including two unborn babies, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Darlington County Friday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers says 11 people were thrown from a vehicle after it struck a drainage culvert and overturned on Rogers Road around 10 p.m.

In a WBTW report, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee called the collision the "largest loss of life in a single collision in over 20 years in Darlington County."

The driver and two other passengers died, while the remaining passengers were treated for serious injuries at McLeod Hospital.

Hardee says one person remains in critical condition after surgery, and two children are being airlifted to MUSC, according to WBTW.

SCHP continues to investigate the crash.

