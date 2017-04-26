Sinkhole Causes Concern for Town of Santee

It's a recurring problem in the town of Santee - sinkholes. The most recent one formed during this week's heavy rains, causing the sidewalk to collapse. Town leaders are now looking to solve the problem before it affects a major road.

Santee, SC (WLTX) -- It's a recurring problem in the town of Santee - sinkholes. The most recent one formed during this week's heavy rains, causing the sidewalk to collapse. Town leaders are now looking to solve the problem before it affects a major road.

The sinkhole is located on Old Number 6 Highway next to the Bank of Clarendon. Mayor Donnie Hilliard said the town has been dealing with this issue for more than a decade, but it became more damaging when Hurricane Matthew brought several inches of heavy rain to the area.

"We got concerned because once you fill it in with concrete and sand, it disappears. It just became a gully wash," said Hilliard.

The town stopped filling in the sinkhole, but after this week's heavy rainfall, Mayor Hilliard knew something had to be done soon because the sidewalks collapsed. Hilliard said the town, the property owner and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are working together to figure out how to correct the issue.

"If we lose Highway 6, our community is dead in the water. I'm concerned about the roadways. The sidewalk is gone, that's evidence. It's creeping towards the roadway," said Hilliarrd.

Mayor Hilliard said there is a plan being put in place by the State Transportation Department.

© 2017 WLTX-TV