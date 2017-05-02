Sinking Lane Closes I-26 Westbound Lane in Dorchester County

File (Photo: AP)

HARLEYVILLE, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina construction crews have closed a westbound lane on Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia after the roadway settled and dropped at least 2 inches.



The state transportation department said Monday that emergency repairs have started on the right lane around mile marker 178 near Harleyville on the lanes heading out of Charleston.



The DOT didn't say why the lanes settled 2 to 3 inches suddenly on a 400-foot section of the road.



Officials did not say how long the repairs may take.



DOT traffic counts say an average of nearly 40,000 vehicles drive both directions on that section of I-26 on each day.

