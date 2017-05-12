Six Men Arrested in Lexington County Child Pornography Crackdown

Clockwise: Sean Autin Wilcox, James Cecil Deese, Jacob Tyler Burks, William Freeman, Stephen Ray Downs and Rodney Black, (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Six Lexington County men have been arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to a statement from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The SC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force led the multi-agency effort to serve multiple search warrants leading to these arrests. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, the Lexington County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted.

According to Attorney General Wilson, those charged are:

Jacob Tyler Burks, 22, of Swansea;

Rodney Black, 49, of Lexington;

James Deese, 62, of Lexington;

Sean Wilcox, 21, of Lexington;

William Freeman, 37, of Lexington; and

Stephen Downs, 66 of Lexington.



Investigators say Jacob Tyler Burks distributed child pornography via social media on multiple occasions. Multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led them to Burks' residence in Swansea, investigators say. Burks was arrested on May 1 on three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count, according to investigators.

Investigators say Rodney Black distributed child pornography over the internet. A CyberTipline report from the NCMEC them to Black’s home in Lexington, where he was arrested on May 1, investigators say. Black is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count, according to investigators.

Police say James Deese distributed child pornography via social media. A CyberTipline report from the NCMEC led authorities to Deese's home, where he was arrested on May 3, investigators say. Deese is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to investigators.

Investigators say Sean Wilcox also distributed child pornography via social media. A CyberTipline report from the NCMEC led them to Wilcox’s home, where he was arrested on May 3. Wilcox is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to investigators.

Police say William Freeman used social media to encourage a minor victim to create child pornography. A CyberTipline report from the NCMEC led them to Freeman's home, where he was arrested on May 3, investigators say. He is charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Investigators say Stephen Downs distributed child pornography via social media. A CyberTipline report from the NCMEC led them to Downs' home, where he was arrested on May 4, police say. He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to investigators.

All six cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's office.

