Sketch of Person of Intrest in College of Charleston Sex Assault

Sketch of man wanted in questioning in relation to a sexual assault on the campus of College of Charleston (Photo: SLED)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A sketch of a man wanted in connection to an on campus sexual assault has been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), College of Charleston released a sketch of a man investigators want to talk to about an on-campus sexual assault at the College of Charleston on October 27.

The person of interest is described as being a white male, college age, approximately 5’8” to 5’ 10”, medium build with dark brown hair. He was last seen on October 27, 2017, between the hours of midnight and 2:15 a.m., in a residence hall on St. Philip Street, north of Calhoun Street.

If you have any information regarding this incident or can identify this person of interest, please contact SLED Special Agent Virginia Fowler at (803) 608-7435 or the college’s Department of Public Safety at (843) 953-4998. You may fill out a silent witness form at http://publicsafety.cofc.edu/contact-us/silent-witness/index.php. Additionally, you may contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry anonymously at (843) 554-1111 to provide a tip. A substantial reward is available for any information leading to the identification of a suspect.

© 2017 WLTX-TV