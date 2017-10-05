Sketches Released of Attempted Child Kidnapping Suspect in Irmo

(Photo: Irmo Police Department)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - Irmo police have released a sketches of a potential attempted child kidnapping suspect.

The composite images were made available Thursday afternoon.

Irmo Police Chief Don Perry says there have been two incidents in the last week involving a woman driving a red car and boys who were walking home from school.

In each case, the woman asks the children if she could give the children a ride home. The boys all ranged in age from 10 to 12 years old.

None of the kids got in the vehicle with her. The children had the woman was wearing what appeared to be nursing scrubs.

The first incident happened on September 27 on Friarsgate Boulevard. The other one took place in the 7000 block of St. Andrews Road Tuesday afternoon, near a church parking lot.

(Photo: Irmo Police)

Perry says his officers have already stepped up patrols in the area, and they're getting assistance from Lexington and Richland County deputies.

As for parents, Perry say the children in the case obviously knew not to trust strangers, and he says other parents just need to educate their kids on the dangers that are out there.

(Photo: Irmo PD)

"We need to keep that going and let them know that's working," Perry said.

Anyone with information in the case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

