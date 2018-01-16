Sketch Shows Drive-By Shooting Suspect, Police Say

Composite photo (Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office have released a composite sketch to help locate a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting.

A gunman reportedly shot into the car of two male victims after pulling next to them at a traffic light near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Charleston Highway around 2 p.m. January 8.

Deputies say one victim yelled that someone in a light-colored car was pointing a gun at them when the gunman opened fire, striking the car multiple times. The gunman then sped off through the traffic light.

No injuries were reported.

“Working with witnesses and artists with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, we have come up with this rendering of our suspect,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “We also have a photo of a vehicle believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, which was captured on video cameras.”

Vehicle of interest (Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

The gunman is described as a brown-skinned black male with dreadlocks. He was reportedly wearing a stocking cap during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

• Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

