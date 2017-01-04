Slain Pastor's Wife Testifies in Dylann Roof Sentencing

An artist rendering of Jennifer Pinckney testifying in court on January 4, 2017. (Photo: Robert Maniscalco)

Charleston, SC (AP, WLTX) - The widow of a pastor and state senator slain by Dylann Roof described for jurors the night the white man killed her husband and eight other black church members in Charleston back in 2015.

Jennifer Pinckney testified Wednesday that she was in her husband's office with their daughter when she heard gunshots. She says she locked the door and shoved her daughter under a desk. She put her hand over her daughter Malana's mouth and told her to be quiet.

"I knew he was gone," Jennifer Pinckney told the court. "He would have found a way to get to me or Malana."

On a call to 911 played in court, the daughter can be heard asking her mother, "daddy's dead?" Her mother replied, "no baby, no."

Later, she recalled telling her daughters that something had happened and that "daddy got hurt," and had been killed.

She said telling her daughters that their father had died was the hardest thing she'd ever done.

"It wasn't my time," she said. "It wasn't my daughter's time. God is a just God, and I don't see God taking both parents away from two small kids."



Pinckney was the first witness called to testify during the sentencing phase of Roof's trial. Jurors are deciding whether to send him to prison for life or to death.



Roof is representing himself during the sentencing phase. He told jurors earlier that there is nothing wrong with him psychologically. He didn't offer any remorse for the killings or explain his motivations.



