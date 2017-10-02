Mark Keel, chief of SLED talks about mass shooting preparedness (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - By Monday evening, 59 people were killed in the Las Vegas massacre and over 500 injured. It begs the question, is South Carolina prepared for situations like this?

"We are prepared as we possibly can be," said Mark Keel, chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Since the year 2000, Keel says SLED has managed $270 million dollars and created 37 teams.

"Eight weapon of mass destruction bomb teams, eight weapons of mass destruction SWAT teams, seven WMD regional response hazmat teams, four incident management teams, four regional medical assistant teams and six search and rescue teams," Keel said. "The purpose of all those teams are to respond to situations like this."

Keel says it's SLED's goal to make sure the smaller counties are equally equipped and prepared as the larger ones.

"We want to provide the same law enforcement resources and assets to those citizens because they deserve the same level of law enforcement service," Keel said.

Even with all of their preparation, Keel says keeping everyone safe starts with you.

"There's only so much law enforcement can do," Keel said. "We need our citizens, we need the people that attend those venues to really have their head on a swivel, watching what's going on around them, being aware of their surroundings and having a plan themselves to try and protect themselves."

