SLED continues investigation into Furman senior's death

Joseph Blake Hadden (Photo: Furman University)

Investigators so far have found no evidence of foul play in the death of a Furman University senior who was found dead in his dorm room the day before graduation.

Joseph Blake Hadden, 23, of Augusta, Georgia, was discovered unresponsive in his bed in the North Village apartments early Friday, authorities have said.

Hadden was a member of the university's golf team and was to graduate the next day, Furman President Elizabeth Davis said.

Tom Saccenti, Furman's chief of police, said his department's dispatch center received a call from residents in the apartment around 1 a.m. Friday, saying they'd found Hadden unconscious in a room.

He said Furman police officers responded and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

Hadden was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:40 a.m., according to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans.

The coroner said there were no signs of trauma during the autopsy but that he's awaiting toxicology results before determining the cause of death.

The State Law Enforcement Division is also investigating.

"So far we do not have any evidence of foul play, but our work is continuing," SLED spokesman Thom Berry said in an email.

Staff writer Angelia Davis contributed.

Greenville Online