SLED Investigating Homicide In Lexington

Lexington, SC (WLTX) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a homicide that involves family members of a Lexington County Sheriff Department employee.

Lexington deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Glasgo Lane in response to a homicide. SLED will be leading the investigation. (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Tweets sent out by the Lexington Sheriff's Department a little before 11 PM say that the employee was not involved in the incident and that Sheriff Koon asked SLED to lead the investigation to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Glasgo Lane.

