SLED Investigating Sumter School District After Claims Made in Anonymous Letter

(Photo: AP)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the Sumter School District after an anonymous letter was sent to the sheriff's department claiming finances in the district were misspent.

The sheriff's department turned the letter over to sled and asked them to investigate since the district uses deputies as school resources.

The letter claims district employees purchased items for personal use. Some of those items include the following:

Items purchased on Wayfair website

Adult tricycles

Hammocks

Wicker Patio furniture

Picnic table umbrellas

Outdoor storage shed

Carport shelters

Vacuums

Keurgi coffee makers

NuWave ovens

Ice maker

Metal outdoor picnic table

Closet organizers

Bathroom shelves

Cookware

Deep fryer

Toaster oven

Hand blender

Nutri-bullet

Rotisserie oven

Area rugs

Outdoor plants

Steel trash cans

Outdoor water slide

Laser projector (house lights/decoration)

Groceries

The letter also says a school portable building was given to a district employee.

Shelly Galloway the public information coordinator for Sumter Schools, issued a statement saying "After an anonymous letter was presented to the Board of Trustees at the June 5, 2017 Board meeting, the superintendent handed this matter over to local law enforcement. We are cooperating fully with all organizations that are investigating the allegations."

