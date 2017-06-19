SLED Investigating Sumter School District After Claims Made in Anonymous Letter

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the Sumter School District after an anonymous letter was sent to the sheriff's department claiming finances in the district were misspent.
The sheriff's department turned the letter over to sled and asked them to investigate since the district uses deputies as school resources.
The letter claims district employees purchased items for personal use. Some of those items include the following:
Items purchased on Wayfair website
Adult tricycles
Hammocks
Wicker Patio furniture
Picnic table umbrellas
Outdoor storage shed
Carport shelters
Vacuums
Keurgi coffee makers
NuWave ovens
Ice maker
Metal outdoor picnic table
Closet organizers
Bathroom shelves
Cookware
Deep fryer
Toaster oven
Hand blender
Nutri-bullet
Rotisserie oven
Area rugs
Outdoor plants
Steel trash cans
Outdoor water slide
Laser projector (house lights/decoration)
Groceries
The letter also says a school portable building was given to a district employee.
Shelly Galloway the public information coordinator for Sumter Schools, issued a statement saying "After an anonymous letter was presented to the Board of Trustees at the June 5, 2017 Board meeting, the superintendent handed this matter over to local law enforcement. We are cooperating fully with all organizations that are investigating the allegations."
