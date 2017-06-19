SLED Investigating Sumter School District

SLED is investigating the Sumter School District after receiving an anonymous letter.

Sumter, SC (WLTX) -- SLED is investigating the Sumter School District after receiving an anonymous letter. This comes at the heels of the district's financial difficulties, battling a $6.2 million deficit.

The letter, which is nearly four pages, was presented at the June 5th Board meeting. It's addressed to Sumter County leaders and it alleges financial wrong-doings by district employees.

The person who wrote the letter does not identify themselves, citing retributions, but states they are a school employee.

The letter accuses a district employee of using school funds to purchase personal items. Groceries, patio furniture, bicycles, and an outdoor water slide are just a few of the items mentioned in the letter.

The writer also claims the employee is using a district portable home as a beach home on St. Helena Island. "That is just one of the 30 mobile homes or classroom units that have disappeared" in recent years, read the letter.

The anonymous author said the employee "threatened and chastised staff members for allegedly sharing information about purchases."

According to the district, they handed the letter over to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office after being presented the letter.

A spokesman with the Sheriff's Office said they turned the letter over to SLED and asked them to investigate because the district uses Sumter County deputies as school resource officers.

Thom Berry with SLED confirmed that the agency is investigating.

Shelly Galloway, the public information coordinator for Sumter schools, issues a statement, saying "We are cooperating fully with all organizations that are investigating the allegations."

The letter also states that the Department of Education has visited the district to investigate the allegations, but the department did not confirm.

© 2017 WLTX-TV