SLED Requests 2004 Document of GOP Finances Under McMaster

Gov. Henry McMaster heads his first public meeting with his cabinet. (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - State investigators obtained documents showing a temporary infusion of cash from political operatives helped Gov. Henry McMaster get re-elected state Republican Party chairman in 2000, though there's no indication McMaster is under investigation.

Former party treasurer Glen O'Connell said Thursday he gave his 2004 financial review to State Law Enforcement Division agents. Their request came amid a solicitor's investigation into Statehouse corruption.

According to documents first reported by The Post and Courier , $60,000 from companies tied to political consultant Richard Quinn and $25,000 from another operative enabled McMaster's supporters to dispute criticism the party was out of money.

McMaster says he's confident everything was legal.

Former party director J. Sam Daniels says the short-term loans covered bills following the 2000 presidential primary and Democrats' lawsuit attempting to stop it.

© 2017 Associated Press