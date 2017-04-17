SLED: Special Needs Center Employee Punched, Whipped Resident

Deon Alexander Rogers (Photo: SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED))

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Florence County man who worked for a special needs center has been arrested for punching and whipping a resident, according to a statement from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Deon Alexander Rogers, 23, of Effingham, was arrested Monday.

Investigators say Rogers was working at SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs' Pee Dee Regional Center in September when he injured a resident. According to the arrest warrant, Rogers punched a resident in the left eye before striking him across the back with his belt. The resident suffered a swollen and bruised left eye, as well as bruising from from his shoulders down to his buttocks.

Rogers, who confessed to the abuse according to an arrest warrant, is charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, a felony which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

