SLED, Lexington Sheriff Looking For Wanted Man in Batesburg-Leesville

Columbia, SC (WLTX) South Carolina Law Enforcement Division tracking team along with the Lexington County Sheriff's department are looking for a wanted individual in the Batesburg-Leesville area.

Thom Berry with SLED said the search began around 5 PM and dogs from both SLED and Lexington Sheriff's Department, SLED helicopter and members of the Batesburg-Leesville Police department are looking for Gregory Tolen, 24 of Batesburg-Leesville.

Tolen is wanted on a burglary warrant out of Saluda.

Law enforcement advises if you see this individual to contact law enforcement immediately, do not approach.

