Small Earthquake Near South Carolina/North Carolina Border

Pageland, SC (WLTX) - A small earthquake rattled an area of South Carolina near the border with North Carolina Thursday morning.
The US Geological Survey said the quake happened just after 2 a.m. in Chesterfield County, not far from the town of Pageland.
It was measured as a magnitude 2.2, which is very weak, and would be difficult for people to feel.
The quake occurred about a mile under the surface of the earth.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs