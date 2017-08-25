Small Earthquake Strikes in South Carolina's Lowcountry

The star on the map indicates where a small earthquake struck on August 25, 2017. (Photo: US Geological Survey)

Summerville, SC (WLTX) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a small quake happened Friday down in South Carolina's Lowcountry.

The 2.6. magnitude quake was centered about three miles west-northwest of the town of Summerville. At that strength, it would have been difficult for most people to feel it.

The quake struck at 11:58 a.m., and actually happened about three miles below the earth's surface.

South Carolina has fault lines running through it, and small quakes do occur from time to time in that area. The largest quake ever recorded in the region was in 1886, when an estimated 7.3 magnitude tremor hit the city.

