Small Earthquake Strikes Near Augusta

wltx 11:43 AM. EDT June 20, 2017

Augusta, GA (WLTX) - A small earthquake struck near Augusta Tuesday morning, giving some folks a minor jolt. 

The quake happened at 11:14 a.m and was registered as a 3.0 on the moment magnitude scale, which measures earthquake intensity. 

It was centered almost within city limits

People on social media have said they could feel a little bit of a shake. A 3.0 is able to be felt by people, but is too weak to cause structural damage. 

The quake took place about 8.6 miles below the surface. 

 

 

