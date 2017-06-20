Small Earthquake Strikes Near Augusta

(Photo: WLTX)

Augusta, GA (WLTX) - A small earthquake struck near Augusta Tuesday morning, giving some folks a minor jolt.

The quake happened at 11:14 a.m and was registered as a 3.0 on the moment magnitude scale, which measures earthquake intensity.

It was centered almost within city limits

People on social media have said they could feel a little bit of a shake. A 3.0 is able to be felt by people, but is too weak to cause structural damage.

The quake took place about 8.6 miles below the surface.

© 2017 WLTX-TV