Smoke Alarms Help Family Escape Home Fire

Lugoff Fire responds to a mobile home fire on Tremont Rd. (Photo: Lugoff Fire)

Lugoff, SC (WLTX)- The Lugoff Fire Marshall is investigating after a mobile home fire on Tremont Road.

Lugoff Fire-Rescue crews responded around 2:30 AM Tuesday morning. They say a double-wide mobile home was on fire and it took crews more than 30 minutes to control it because of a partial roof collapse.

Lugoff Chief Dennis Ray is thankful that the four adult, two young adults and baby were able to get out of the fire safely.

“This fire is yet another example of the importance of working smoke alarms inside all homes outside every bedroom on every floor," Chief Ray said. "If these alarms had not alerted the occupants, the results of this fire could likely have been much more catastrophic with seven people inside the home rapidly filling full of smoke from a fast-moving fire in the very early hours of the morning."

Additional firefighters and water tankers from Blaney, Doby’s Mill, and Pine Grove Fire Departments also responded providing aid to Lugoff crews in an area with no fire hydrant coverage limiting the available water supply for firefighting operations.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution after he got an electrical shock inside the home. The firefighter was released after being checked out early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they believe the fire started in the laundry room, but the final cause is unknown.

The Kershaw County Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

© 2017 WLTX-TV