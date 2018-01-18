Smoke is Visible from Fire at Miyo's Restaurant, Officials Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at Miyo's Restaurant on Forest Drive Thursday night.
Officials say the fire is currently contained inside the restaurant's cooking ventilation.
Smoke is reportedly visible from the roof and inside the restaurant, which is located in a one-story commercial strip mall.
No injuries have been reported.
