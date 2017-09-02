Soda City Connector Takes People on Ride to Hot Spots

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman pulls gun at Walmart
-
Mailman shot while on job, suspect still on loose
-
Friday Night Blitz Week Two
-
RAW: Homeowner Helps Catch Manhunt Suspect
-
Mortgage Assistance Program to End this Year
-
Friday Night Blitz Week 2
-
RAW: Sheriff Discusses Killing of 81-year-old Sears Clerk
-
High School Sports Highlights - Thursday, August 31, 2017
-
Hurricane Irma Update - September 1, 2017
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
More Stories
-
Fatal Accident on I-20 in Lexington County, Traffic BlockedSep. 2, 2017, 7:46 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma Expected to StrengthenSep. 2, 2017, 11:11 p.m.
-
Dry, Hot Labor Weekend ContinuesSep. 2, 2017, 4:50 p.m.