Solider surprises little sister at school (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - When our soldiers serve overseas, it is never easy on the family they leave behind. That is why one army sergeant decided to surprise his little sister in class on Monday.

"My bigger brother, he's 22 and he works for the army," said seven-year-old Kaitlyn Paige.

Sgt. Deonte Williams has already missed most of his little sister's time in first grade.

"He's almost coming home," Paige said.

But almost isn't soon enough for Paige. Her mother Sharon Paige says his return is all she wanted for her birthday last week.

"Not a day goes by that she does not ask for her brother," Sharon Paige said.

Little did Kaitlyn know, Williams was right outside of Pine Grove Elementary school.

"I'm here to surprise my sister," Williams said. "She hasn't seen me since last year of June so it's been rough on her."

Not even a cast could slow him down.

Williams walked into her classroom, and Paige jumped out of her seat for a big embrace.

"He is my bestest brother that I ever had," Kaitlyn Paige said.

"It's emotional, it's awesome," Sharon Paige said, "just, sister and brother bond. Even with the age difference, just with the love that's there."

