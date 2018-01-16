Some Senators Aren't Convinced The Dominion Deal to be The Best Option For Ratepayers

Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell lays out their plan to merge with SCANA Corporation during a Senate committee meeting. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lawmakers aren't convinced that the merger between Dominion Energy and SCANA is the best option for customers.

Senators with the V.C. Summer Nuclear Review committee, met with Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell on Tuesday morning.

Farrell outlined the plans for their proposed merger with SCANA.



"It's not perfect, but it is very good," says Farrell. "I'm here to discuss what we think is a brighter future, a future that is much more certain than any alternative that I've heard to date."

The proposed merger with SCANA would result in a refund to SCE&G customers, of an average of $1,000, along with rate reductions of at least five percent, and a $1.7 billion cut in nuclear cost.

However, Farrell explained that this deal depends on keeping parts of the Base Load Review Act in tact, including the part that allows SCE&G to still charge customers for the failed nuclear project.



"If you remove from their stream of cash, the funds that are necessary to pay the debt associated with the new nuclear facilities, they will go to junk status," says Farrell. "That will make them the weakest utility in the United States."

Senators aren't buying what's been proposed.



"Dominion is offering every citizen in South Carolina a $1,000 check and anytime you have a deal that's too good to be true, it normally is," says Senator Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield County. "What I'm hearing from ratepayers is they're asking 'what's the catch?' The catch is 20 years of 13 percent higher rates for reactors that have been abandoned."

Senator Shane Massey, co-chairman of the Senate committee, says they are going to continue to look at other options, as they move forward with a solution.



"I just don't think this is the best deal and I think that some of the things that have happened, the PSC filings, some of the comments over there, and some of the comments that SCANA executives have made to us, it just leaves me to believe that everything they're telling us is not the way that it will be."

The House Utility Ratepayer Protection committee is working on a solution too. They will meet with Dominion Energy executives during a meeting on Wednesday morning. They are expected to go over a few of the six proposed V.C. Summer bills.



