Some Sleet Reported this Morning

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A few areas around the Midlands had some sleet Wednesday morning.

Rain continues to spread across the area. Temperatures are above freezing, but some areas in the northern Midlands had some sleet mixing in.

Reports of sleet Wednesday morning came out of Newberry, Ridgeway and Winnsboro. There was also a report of a few snow flurries early Wednesday in northern Newberry County.

The rain should decrease by mid-day, but temperatures will still be cool. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle to upper 40s this afternoon.

