(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) –- Parts of the northern Midlands may see a little snow early Sunday.

A wedge of cold air is set to push down into the southeastern United States. A low pressure system will develop in the gulf and eventually move along the coast.

Showers will return to the Midlands Sunday morning. Air temperatures during the rainfall throughout our communities will range from the upper 30s to middle 40s, which is well above freezing temperatures.

There remains a lot of uncertainty as to how that precipitation will fall. If some of it does transition to snow, the areas that would be at greatest risk of seeing some of that snow would be the northern Midlands. This area includes Fairfield, Newberry, and Kershaw Counties.

At this point, those areas could get some light snow accumulation. A dusting is possible in those northern counties, but it will melt fast because ground temperatures are warm.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for Fairfield, Kershaw and Lee counties from 4 AM until 12 PM Sunday.

It's possible that areas as far south as Columbia could see some snowflakes, but no accumulation. South of the Columbia only a cold rain is expected.

The precipitation will come to an end by early Sunday afternoon.

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Sign Up for WLTX Text Alerts: Text Alert Signup Page

What we feel far more confident about is the risk to areas to our north, so if you’re traveling to the extreme northern parts of South Carolina, North Carolina, or Tennessee, be aware those areas will be at risk for potentially hazardous road conditions.

As we go forward, Air temperatures by Monday morning before sunrise may be right at freezing, 32 degrees, but for only 2 to 3 hours. The rainfall on the ground will not get a chance to freeze over since the current ground temperatures are well above freezing.

© 2017 WLTX-TV