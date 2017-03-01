Some White Knoll Players Injured on Bus Return to School

(Photo: Jose Garcia)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington School District One says some of the White Knoll High School soccer players injured when a radiator broke down on their bus have returned to school.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the district says 42 players were traveling to Lugoff Elgin High School. As they were near the White Pond Road exit on Interstate 20 at the Kershaw/Richland County line, the radiator failed.

The district says a pressurized burst of steam, coolant, and hot water was sent up into part of the bus, leaving six students injured.

The students (one 17-year-old 12th-grader, two 17-year-old 11th-graders, two 16-year-old 10th-graders, one 15-year-old 10th-grader) were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The family of one of the students says he had to be taken to the Augusta Burn Center.

Some, however, were feeling good enough to return to school by Wednesday morning.

The district says the bus, a 1999 Thomas Transit, has a current inspection, which means it was inspected within the last 12 months.

(© 2017 WLTX)